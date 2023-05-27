The popular John Wick series, starring Keanu reeves, have lived up to its loyalists' hype with the John Wick Chapter 4, that was released on 24 March 2023. However, with the ending of John Wick Chapter 4 hinting that the much loved action hero might have died, loyalists and fans have been hoping against hope that the movie series is revived for a chapter 5.

John Wick Chapter 5 can be made, director Chad Stahelski has stated. The affirmation from Chad Stahelski comes after Lionsgate confirmed that John Wick 5 is in development stage and would be released along with other spin-offs and projects.

Speaking to Screen Rant about Keanu Reeves-led John Wick: Chapter 4’s digital release, Chad Stahelski on returning for John 5 said, “I’m massively in love with the characters and the world that we’ve built. I really love it. Do I want to try other things? Yes, but to be brutally honest with you, if I was smart enough and good enough to come up with a way to continue the story, I would. It just felt right to end where Keanu and I both just in our hearts and our souls, felt it was good to do what we did. To end it and put a good cap on this and feel satisfied and not go out on it down, but go out on a high. It felt right to end the series like that."

Stahelski continued, “If there’s a way to do a five that we figured out. If there’s a way to do a Bowery King, if there’s a way to do and Akira or Tracker or Donnie Yen versions, that felt really right. I have no problem. I don’t think I’d ever be the guy, “Oh, no, I’ve already done that." I would love to try to do something new because everyone’s a challenge. I’m not trying to do an episodic feature thing where they’re all the same."

Considering Keanu Reeves' title character John Wick dies in Chapter 4, it will be interesting to see if, when and how they reprise the pop culture favourite action hero for a fifth franchise.

American neo-noir action thriller film directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick Chapter 4, which released in March 2023, woo-ed its audience with Keanu Reeves' action moves as he fought to exact revenge from the High Table. Wick had been deemed "excommunicado" — exiled from the league of assassins — for breaking the rules of the High Table and has a bounty on his head.

With an ever increasing bounty on his head, the assasin took his fight against the ultimate authority in the criminal world- the High Table- global involving New York, Tokyo, and Paris.

The sequel to John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and the fourth installment in the John Wick franchise, the film stars Keanu Reeves as the title character, alongside Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, and Ian McShane.

John Wick chapter 4 received widespread positive reviews from critics and has grossed over $428 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise and the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2023.