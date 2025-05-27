Despite the abundance of streaming and short-video platforms in India – both foreign and domestic – media and entertainment companies continue with new launches focused on regional and user-generated content.

Along with new OTT players JOJO, a Gujarati platform, and Chull, which will focus on Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bangla content, Dish TV has unveiled FLIQS, a digital content segment within its WATCHO app for professional creators.

While critics point to the challenges of monetisation for such targeted offerings, others said the appetite for regional languages and niches remains underserved by bigger companies.

“It (a new launch) only makes sense if the platform is solving something real. This is not about launching another OTT. The content space is cluttered, but it’s also underserved, especially when it comes to language-first, culturally rooted ecosystems. That’s the gap JOJO was built to fill," said Dhruvin Shah, founder and CEO of JOJO.

Shah added that the platform isn’t trying to outspend or out-scale—it entered to serve a very specific audience that wasn’t being heard properly.

“You can’t win by doing what the global platforms are doing. You stand out by doing what they can’t. In a landscape where scale often comes at the cost of specificity, we committed to going deeper, not broader," Shah said.

He acknowledged that discovery for such niche platforms is still a challenge, but rather than rely on algorithms to do the heavy lifting, the company has built its own momentum via word-of-mouth, diaspora engagement, and cultural moments.

Experts pointed out that the Indian content economy may appear saturated on the surface, but it’s only now beginning to unlock its true potential—particularly beyond the metros. Sukhpreet Singh, chief revenue officer of Dish TV, said the next phase of growth in digital entertainment will be driven by deep regionalisation, hyper-niche storytelling, and a decentralised creator economy.

Cultural relevance

“New platforms make business sense precisely because they cater to these unmet and underserved demands. As an industry, we’ve moved from mass content to micro-communities. Audiences today don’t just want choice—they want cultural relevance, linguistic intimacy, and content that reflects their own lives," Singh said.

While global OTT companies focus on scale, the new entrants have the advantage of agility, local insight, and community-led programming, he added.

There is a huge population in small towns and regional pockets that still does not feel truly seen or heard in mainstream content, agreed Deepak Joshi, CEO of Flickfusion Media Inc, USA, which owns Chull OTT.

“The economics make sense too — content production costs are lower in smaller cities, and mobile-first users are hungry for entertainment they can relate to. So rather than trying to compete with the giants, we are building something different—something deeply rooted in local culture," Joshi added.

Challenges ahead

Without doubt, there are challenges for new launches. Munish Vaid, vice-president of Primus Partners, a management consultancy firm, said in the initial days, monetisation was tough. Subscription revenue takes time to build because users want to first see consistent value.

Advertising, too, is tricky at the start because brands want scale and data. So, platforms often have to run on low margins or even without revenue for the first few quarters.

“Discovery of the content is the biggest challenge. With so much content available, users don’t even get to know that a new platform exists," Vaid added.

Further, continuous inflow of content is critical as a key challenge is retaining consumers and keeping them entertained on a regular basis.

“Hence, a model of low-cost content creation and exclusive, rooted stories that are relatable to the target audience is very important," said Nitin Burman, group chief revenue officer of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. The company has just launched Kutingg, a new vertical video content segment created exclusively for on-the-go viewers.