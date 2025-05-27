JOJO, Chull among new OTT platforms serving culturally rooted content to niche, regional audiences
SummaryIn India's crowded streaming market, new OTT platforms JOJO and Chull aim to serve regional audiences. While niche storytelling and localised programming may engage viewers effectively, the challenges are to be discovered first and to stay relevant.
Despite the abundance of streaming and short-video platforms in India – both foreign and domestic – media and entertainment companies continue with new launches focused on regional and user-generated content.
