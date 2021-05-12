NEW DELHI : Actor Jr. NTR, who recently tested positive for covid, will next be seen in director S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, which is touted to be over a ₹300 crore project.

“I’ve tested positive for covid-19. Please don’t worry, I’m doing absolutely fine. My family and I have isolated ourselves and we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to please get tested. Stay safe," the actor tweeted.

Son to Nandamuri Harikrishna, a Telugu film actor and politician, and grandson of Telugu actor and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao, NTR first appeared in Brahmarshi Vishwamitra (1991), written and directed by his grandfather, as a child artiste. He then went on to play the titular role in Gunasekhar-directed mythological film Ramayanam (1996), which won the national film award for best children's film.

Romantic drama Ninnu Choodalani (2001), which marked his debut as a lead actor, was followed by Subbu (2001), a commercial failure, and Aadi (2002) directed by debutant V.V. Vinayak, that saw him play a man trying to seek revenge for the death of his parents. The film was one of the highest-grossers of 2002. He went on to appear in other films such as B. Gopal's Allari Ramudu (2002) and A.M. Rathnam's political thriller Naaga (2003). Simhadri (2003), his second collaboration with director S.S. Rajamouli, became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year.

Socio-fantasy film Yamadonga catapulted him to the top league while in recent years, he has starred in hits such as Temper (2015) directed by director Puri Jagannadh, Nannaku Prematho (2016) directed by Sukumar, and Janatha Garage directed by Koratala Siva, where he was cast alongside the Malayalam actor Mohanlal. The film registered the highest opening for a Telugu film in 2016, and was the second-highest opening of all time for the language, after Baahubali.

He was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas-directed action drama Aravinda Sametha in 2018 which went to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.