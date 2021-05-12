Jr. NTR banks on big-budget projects

Romantic drama Ninnu Choodalani (2001), which marked his debut as a lead actor, was followed by Subbu (2001), a commercial failure, and Aadi (2002) directed by debutant V.V. Vinayak, that saw him play a man trying to seek revenge for the death of his parents. The film was one of the highest-grossers of 2002. He went on to appear in other films such as B. Gopal's Allari Ramudu (2002) and A.M. Rathnam's political thriller Naaga (2003). Simhadri (2003), his second collaboration with director S.S. Rajamouli, became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year.

