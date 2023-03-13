Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor to appear in new film

Grandson of actor and politician, N. T. Rama Rao Sr. who was also the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jr NTR appeared as a child actor in films such as Brahmarshi Viswamitra (1991), and Ramayanam (1997), the latter winning the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film for that year. He made his debut as a lead actor with Ninnu Choodalani (2001) and rose to prominence with the coming-of-age film Student No. 1 (2001) and the action drama Aadi (2002).