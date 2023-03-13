Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor to appear in new film

Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor to appear in new film1 min read . 11:35 AM IST
The new untitled film will be directed by Koratala Siva known for Janatha Garage and Bharat Ane Nenu.
Actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together in a new untitled film to be directed by Koratala Siva known for Janatha Garage and Bharat Ane Nenu.
Grandson of actor and politician, N. T. Rama Rao Sr. who was also the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jr NTR appeared as a child actor in films such as Brahmarshi Viswamitra (1991), and Ramayanam (1997), the latter winning the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film for that year. He made his debut as a lead actor with Ninnu Choodalani (2001) and rose to prominence with the coming-of-age film Student No. 1 (2001) and the action drama Aadi (2002).
Over the years, Jr NTR has established himself as a leading actor in Telugu cinema with movies such as Simhadri (2003), Rakhi (2006), Yamadonga (2007), Adhurs (2010), Brindavanam (2010), Baadshah (2013), Temper (2015), Nannaku Prematho (2016), Janatha Garage (2016), Jai Lava Kusa (2017), Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018), and RRR (2022), the latter being his highest-grossing release. In 2017, he hosted the first season of the Telugu language reality TV show Bigg Boss.
Kapoor made her acting debut in 2018 with the Shashank Khaitan-directed romance Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, a Hindi-language remake of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat. Her next screen appearance came in 2020 when she starred in Zoya Akhtar’s segment in the Netflix horror anthology film Ghost Stories, which she followed up with biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, that streamed online due to the covid-19 pandemic and could not be released theatrically.
More recently, Kapoor has starred in Good Luck Jerry, a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, that was released on Disney+ Hotstar and Mili, a remake of Malayalam film Helen.