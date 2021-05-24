Jr. NTR-starrer 'RRR' likely to get pushed beyond October

To be sure, many filmmakers and stars from southern cinema are eyeing pan-Indian audiences beyond their native zones through massy, universally appealing films especially post the covid-19 pandemic. Made on budgets of more than ₹200 crore each, these movies will be shot in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, among others and feature a mix of Bollywood and south Indian faces to draw on fan bases across states and geographies.

