Juggernaut Productions acquires rights to life of poker player Muskan Sethi
Juggernaut Productions is the content creation hub owned by IN10 Media Network, an entertainment company co-promoted by Anand Mahindra and the Pittie Group
Juggernaut Productions, the content creation hub owned by IN10 Media Network, has acquired the life rights of India’s first woman poker player – Muskan Sethi.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×