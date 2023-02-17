“At Juggernaut Productions, we have always emphasised telling stories that are path-breaking and have strong women characters. For us, Muskan’s story has immense merit, and through this endeavour, we hope to break the notions about the game," Samar Khan, chief executive officer of Juggernaut Productions said in a statement.

IN10 Media Network, an entertainment company co-promoted by Anand Mahindra and the Pittie Group is eyeing a foray into theatrical film production as well as original content for its two video streaming platforms EPIC ON and DocuBay in 2023. So far, the former has primarily carried catch-up television programming from the company’s broadcast network EPIC, while the latter has been focused on English-language documentaries from across the globe.

In addition, the network that owns television channels such as EPIC, Ishaara and Filamchi is looking at adding or acquiring more channels, building on genres that it believes its core strengths lie in.

To bolster its film business, the company last year hired Vivek Krishnani, former managing director at Sony Pictures Films India. The films will be across genres, including action, thrillers, horror and comedy, and while it is yet to lock in casts for any of these, the company is open to speaking to big mainstream stars if the economics of the project allow it.

For the company, 2023 will also be the year of original web content for its two streaming platforms EPIC ON and DocuBay. It is commissioning five originals for DocuBay, which will be Indian stories with global appeal made in the English language. Plus, there will be Hindi language originals focused on the young adult for EPIC ON.