Juggernaut Productions ties up with Merry Go Round Studios for OTT content

Shukla is known for films such as Oh My God and Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor-starrer 102 Not Out. Juggernaut Productions has backed shows such as Shoorveer, Code M (seasons one and two), The Married Woman, Avrodh and others. The two companies will co-develop a series based on the Gujarati play, Ek Room Rasodu directed by Shukla.