Home / Industry / Media /  'Jugjugg Jeeyo' box office collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer mints 9.28 crore
Mumbai: Family entertainer "Jugjugg Jeeyo" has collected 9.28 crore on the opening day, Dharma Productions said today. The film's opening day figure was shared by the Karan Johar-led banner on its social media handles."Saari duniya mein ji hit hai #jugjuggjeeyo sach. Blessings galore at the box office, thank you for all the love!" the studio posted along with a poster that mentioned the box office collection of the film.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy drama is headlined by Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" marks the return of Neetu Kapoor to the big screen after seven years. The film also stars Maniesh Paul and marks the feature debut of YouTuber Prajakta Koli.

