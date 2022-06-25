Mumbai: Family entertainer "Jugjugg Jeeyo" has collected ₹9.28 crore on the opening day, Dharma Productions said today. The film's opening day figure was shared by the Karan Johar-led banner on its social media handles."Saari duniya mein ji hit hai #jugjuggjeeyo sach. Blessings galore at the box office, thank you for all the love!" the studio posted along with a poster that mentioned the box office collection of the film.

