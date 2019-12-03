Jungle Ventures invests in BookMyShow’s South East Asia unit

Online ticketing platform BookMyShow said on Tuesday that Singapore-based venture capital firm Jungle Ventures has invested an undisclosed amount in its Southeast Asia business.

With this investment, BookMyShow aims to expand its geographic footprint across the Southeast Asian market, even as it seeks to go beyond movie tickets and become a full-fledged entertainment ticketing destination.

BookMyShow entered Indonesia in mid-2016 expanding operations to other countries in the region, including Singapore and Malaysia, this year.

“The out-of-home entertainment ecosystem in Southeast Asia has immense growth potential," said Kenneth Tan, CEO- SEA, BookMyShow, adding that “with an experienced investor in Jungle Ventures by our side, we aim to strengthen our capabilities to bring newer avenues of experiences".

Jungle Ventures is currently investing from its third fund of $240 million, which it closed in October. From the fund about 40% of the capital is for Indian startups. Its past investments in India include industrial goods marketplace Moglix, home furnishing startup Livspace and small-ticket lending firm PaySense.

BookMyShow is currently worth about $1.3 billion, as it finalizes a secondary share sale, with private equity firm General Atlantic expected to pick up a 10-12% stake in the company, the Times of India reported on July 9.

Its early investor SAIF Partners is expected to exit its investment fully, while Accel Partners will retain a small stake.

Mint reported on 24 July that talk of being a “360-degree entertainment destination" is being taken quite seriously at the company, with plans to push down revenues from movie tickets to below 50% within a few years. It will also expand into sponsorship, media, and advertising sales besides boosting the payment technology that powers its website.

To this effect, it acquired a minority stake in fintech startup AtomX in April this year. AtomX, founded in 2012 by Abhilash Gowdara, is a close-loop contactless, near-field communication-based (NFC-based) payments platform, used by fans and vendors across all major live events such as exhibitions, music festivals, concerts and sporting arenas