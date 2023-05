Film production house Junglee Pictures has announced a new film titled Ulajh starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathews. It will be directed by Sudhanshu Saria.

Junglee Pictures is known for backing films such as Badhaai Ho, Raazi and Badhaai Do.

Kapoor made her acting debut in 2018 with the Shashank Khaitan-directed romance Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter which was a Hindi-language remake of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat. Her next screen appearance came in 2020 when she starred in Zoya Akhtar’s segment in the Netflix horror anthology film Ghost Stories, which was followed by the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which could not be released theatrically due to the covid-19 pandemic and instead streamed on Netflix.

In 2021, Kapoor played a dual role opposite Rajkummar Rao in horror comedy Roohi that was theatrically released after several delays due to the second wave of the pandemic. The following year, she was seen in Good Luck Jerry, a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, produced by Aanand L. Rai that streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, and in Mili, a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

Kapoor will next star in the sports film Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, and the action film Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She is also slated to feature opposite N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in a Telugu film titled Devara directed by Koratala Siva.

Mathew who works predominantly in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films, began his career with theatre productions. He had his first major role in the 2016 film Puthiya Niyamam and was then seen in Aanandam (2016), Koode (2018), and Moothon (2019). He gained wider attention for leading roles in the dramas Kappela (2020) and C U Soon (2021). Roshan has also appeared in the Hindi films Choked (2020) and Darlings (2022).