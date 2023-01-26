Jury out on PVR-Inox merger benefits3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:00 PM IST
While existing multiplex screens will retain their brands, new cinemas opened post the merger will be branded as PVR Inox
With NCLT approval in place, India’s two largest multiplexes — PVR and INOX Leisure — are one step closer to the proposed merger, but it has left the film and exhibition industry divided as to what may lie ahead. While some are speculating aggressive tactics to armtwist producers and distributors on share of box office revenue and food and advertising vendors for rates that suit them, others are saying the stage is set for other players like Cinepolis and Miraj to build on expansion plans and benefit from lower rentals that the merger could result in, for the industry, in general. Single screen owners, meanwhile fear, producers may begin to look at limited releases with the two chains to reduce costs in case of niche films.
