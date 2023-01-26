Jury out on PVR-Inox merger benefits

A senior multiplex chain executive said on condition of anonymity there are opportunities for players like Cinepolis, Miraj Cinemas and other emerging chains to expand presence given that the screen count of Carnival Cinemas has come down from 400 to less than 100 in the past few months. The company that has been struggling with debt, is unlikely to get back into the game and screens it has lost over the past few months are now up for grabs. “That said, together PVR and INOX together could renegotiate several terms and other players have bear the brunt until they don’t gain significant market share themselves. For example, if a major chunk of cinema advertising budgets go to the merged entity, there won’t be much left for players with only 1-2% of market share," the person said.