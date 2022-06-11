Justin Bieber reveals rare disorder, will his India tour get canceled?

Justin Bieber was scheduled perform in India on October 18, as part of his Justice world tour. Justin’s Justice world tour will see more than 125 shows in over 40 countries around the world, between May 2022 and March 2023. More than 1.3 million tickets for Justin’s tour have reportedly been sold, so farThis was going to be Justin’s second concert in India, following his performance in Mumbai in May 2017.