Justin Bieber reveals rare disorder, will his India tour get canceled?

Canadian singer, songwriter, and actor Justin Bieber has revealed that he has been diagnosed with rare disorder that paralyzed half of the face. Justin Bieber is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, he said in video he posted Friday on Instagram. The syndrome causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak.
Bieber's post comes after he cancelled his shows in Toronto and Washington, D.C. The singer demonstrated in the video that he could barely move one side of his face, calling the ailment “pretty serious."
“For those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them," he said. The singer added, “My body's telling me I've got to slow down. I hope you guys understand." Bieber said he's unsure how long he'll take to heal. But he appeared positive about making a full recovery through rest and therapy.
“I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent, so that I can do what I was born to do," he said. Justin Bieber, 28, said he was physically unable to perform his upcoming shows but was doing facial exercises and expected to recover.
Justin Bieber was scheduled perform in India on October 18, as part of his Justice world tour. Justin’s Justice world tour will see more than 125 shows in over 40 countries around the world, between May 2022 and March 2023. More than 1.3 million tickets for Justin’s tour have reportedly been sold, so farThis was going to be Justin’s second concert in India, following his performance in Mumbai in May 2017.
Meanwhile, according to various reports, as of, June 2022, Justin Bieber is estimated to be worth $400 million. Justin Bieber found fame as a 13-year-old and went on to become a global pop phenomenon with songs like 'Baby' and ‘Believe’. He has two Grammy wins among 22 nominations, including a record and song of the year nods this year for 'Peaches'