Justin Bieber set for India tour in Oct as international concerts, events return

Capacity caps remain in some cities, but BookMyShow hopes that pent-up demand will drive live entertainment. Its live events cover comedy, music, plays, adventure and other genres
NEW DELHI: Canadian singer Justin Bieber is scheduled for a performance in India's national capital on 18 October, signalling the return of international live events to the country after a two-year gap. Promoted by BookMyShow and AEG Presents Asia, tickets for the Justin Bieber Justice World Tour – India will go on sale on 4 June even as the pre-sale window kick-starts earlier on 2 June. Tickets prices start at ₹4,000.
To be sure, live events are back to India as covid curbs ease across states, reviving options for artistes, sponsors and event organisers. Comedy events are the most popular, followed by music, including those by new and independent artistes.
The current focus is on small gigs at night clubs, restaurants, lounge bars and malls, Anil Makhija, chief operating officer, live entertainment and venues at ticketing site BookMyShowhad said in an earlier interview. “This strategy of enabling multiple smaller capacity events at smaller venues with a high focus on safety protocols has been very effective," he said.
Capacity caps remain in some cities, but BookMyShow hopes that pent-up demand will drive live entertainment. Its live events cover comedy, music, plays, adventure and other genres. Capacity for most events remain under 500, with relatively higher average ticket price, close to that of international artists in some cases. This is because capacities are lower and demand is high, Makhija had said.
Conversations with brand partners, both new and existing, reveal the start of budgets being marked out for sponsorship spends. Categories where brands are keenly looking at live entertainment as a relevant spending avenue for growth and partnership include edu-tech, e-wallets, banking and the larger fintech avenue, e-commerce including lifestyle and FMCG, besides auto brands.
Organized events is a Rs. 10,000 crore industry, according to a report by EY-EEMA (Event and Entertainment Management Association).