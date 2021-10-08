Jyothika’s new Tamil film to premiere on Amazon Prime on 14 October

NEW DELHI: Tamil drama Udanpirappe, directed by Era. Saravanan and produced by actor Suriya's 2D Entertainment, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 14 October. The film stars M. Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Jyothika, Soori, Kalaiyarasan, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sija Rose in lead roles.

Amazon Prime Video that recently partnered with Suriya for a four-film deal, premiered the first of the slate, his production Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum on 24 September.

“We are happy to have Amazon Prime Video as our streaming partner for this film Udanpirappe. It’s a heart-warming film brought to life by some fine actors and we believe it will resonate with audiences in India and beyond, and also bring families together this festive season of Dussehra," Suriya said in a statement.

To be sure, Amazon has premiered a range of regional language films over the past few months, including Suriya’s own Soorarai Pottru, Jyothika’s Ponmagal Vandhal, sports action film Sarpatta Parambarai, Telugu films Narappa and Tuck Jagadish and Malayalam films Joji, Kuruthi and Cold Case. Rivals Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar are also bolstering their south Indian libraries.

Movies in the four south Indian languages, including their dubbed Hindi versions, are bringing big returns for streaming platforms, contributing to 10-25% of overall viewership, following the trend of their popularity on satellite television. While niche, experimental films have been discovered beyond their native states on one hand, mass-market offerings starring top names such as Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and MX Player have also grabbed eyeballs, as families come together to watch stars.

Action, thriller and romance remain big genres, followed by drama and horror. While the southern industries bet big on larger-than-life characters and mainstream entertainment, the pandemic has also opened up possibilities to take the digital route for many films that could not wait for theatrical showcasing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.