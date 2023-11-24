Following its debut on November 23, the film 'Kaathal-The Core,' featuring Jyotika and Mammootty received acclaim from both fans and critics. The movie explores the intricacies of marriage dynamics within a close-knit village community.

Numerous users expressed their positive reviews on X, highlighting the gripping narrative and the exceptional performances delivered by the lead actors.

Kaathal The Core's day 1 box office collection

On the opening day, the film displayed an occupancy of 26.46 per cent with the night show having the highest occupancy of 41.95 per cent. Kottayam had 49.5 occupancy while Kochi had 46.9 percent occupancy, according to Sacnilk.

In a post on X, MammoottyKampany wrote, “Mathew Devassy & Omana Winning The Box Office Too. Excellent Bookings Everywhere. Thanks to the Audience."

