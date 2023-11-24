Kaathal-The Core Box Office collection day 1: Jyotika-starrer film mints THIS amount
The film 'Kaathal-The Core' has received positive reviews from both fans and critics for its gripping narrative and exceptional performances.
Following its debut on November 23, the film 'Kaathal-The Core,' featuring Jyotika and Mammootty received acclaim from both fans and critics. The movie explores the intricacies of marriage dynamics within a close-knit village community.
Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria have crafted the narrative for the film, with Mammootty Kampany serving as the producer. The distribution responsibilities for 'Kaathal-The Core' are overseen by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.
The cast of the movie includes Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, and Sudhi Kozhikodein, all playing crucial roles.
The Malayalam film 'Kaathal' has secured a position among the 25 selected feature films scheduled to be screened at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The festival is taking place in Goa and is set to conclude on November 28.
