Following its debut on November 23, the film 'Kaathal-The Core,' featuring Jyotika and Mammootty received acclaim from both fans and critics. The movie explores the intricacies of marriage dynamics within a close-knit village community. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Numerous users expressed their positive reviews on X, highlighting the gripping narrative and the exceptional performances delivered by the lead actors.

Kaathal The Core's day 1 box office collection {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the opening day, the film displayed an occupancy of 26.46 per cent with the night show having the highest occupancy of 41.95 per cent. Kottayam had 49.5 occupancy while Kochi had 46.9 percent occupancy, according to Sacnilk.

In a post on X, MammoottyKampany wrote, “Mathew Devassy & Omana Winning The Box Office Too. Excellent Bookings Everywhere. Thanks to the Audience."

Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria have crafted the narrative for the film, with Mammootty Kampany serving as the producer. The distribution responsibilities for 'Kaathal-The Core' are overseen by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.

The cast of the movie includes Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, and Sudhi Kozhikodein, all playing crucial roles.

The Malayalam film 'Kaathal' has secured a position among the 25 selected feature films scheduled to be screened at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The festival is taking place in Goa and is set to conclude on November 28.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.