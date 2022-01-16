Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Media /  'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' fame lyricist Ibrahim Ashk dies of Covid complications

‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ fame lyricist Ibrahim Ashk dies of Covid complications

Ashk was admitted to the city's Meditech Hospital on Saturday after he complained of breathlessness, his daughter Musaffa said
1 min read . 10:07 PM IST PTI

Lyricist Ibrahim Ashk, known for penning songs for films like ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ and ‘Koi... Mil Gaya’, passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19 pneumonia, his daughter said. He was 70

MUMBAI : Lyricist Ibrahim Ashk, known for penning songs for films like "Kaho Na Pyaar Hai" and "Koi... Mil Gaya", passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19 pneumonia, his daughter said. He was 70.

Ashk was admitted to the city's Meditech Hospital on Saturday after he complained of breathlessness, his daughter Musaffa said.

The veteran was diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia, which affected his lungs, the daughter added.

"He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after he became very ill. There he was diagnosed with COVID. He had COVID pneumonia which the doctors told us affected his lungs and he had breathing difficulties. He passed away today around 4 pm," Musaffa told PTI.

His funeral will be held on Monday morning, she added.

Born in Madhya Pradesh, Ashk did his post-graduation in Hindi Literature in 1974 from Indore University. Also an Urdu poet, he later went on to work as a journalist.

His popular work in Bollywood as a lyricist includes hit songs like "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai", "Na Tum Jano Na Hum", "Koi Mil Gaya", "Idhar Chala Mein Udhar Chala" and "Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage", among others.

He is also survived by his wife and two daughters other than Musaffa. 

