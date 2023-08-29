Bollywood actor Kajol has purchased an office space worth ₹7.64 crore at Oshiwara in Mumbai. The property is located at the same building where her husband Ajay Devgn bought five flats for ₹45 crore, according to media reports.

The ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge’ star has bought the flat with a carpet area of 194.67 sq m, situated in the Signature Building in Andheri West in Mumbai, the report said, adding that the agreement was concluded on July 28.

In July, the renowned Bollywood actor, Ajay Devgn acquired five office units in Andheri West, Mumbai, for a total of ₹45.09 crore. The purchase details were revealed through documents obtained by CRE Matrix, a data analytics firm.

Located within Signature Building, Oshiwara, along Veera Desai Road, these office units span a combined area of 13,293 square feet. The seller of the units was Veer Savarkar Projects.

Out of the five units, three of them, situated on the 16th floor, were valued at ₹30.35 crore, with a stamp duty payment of ₹1.82 crore. These units have a built-up area of 8,405 square feet.

Additionally, Devgn also acquired two office units on the 17th floor, covering 4,893 square feet of built-up area, for ₹14.74 crore. The stamp duty paid for these units amounted to ₹88.44 lakh.

The registration of the two purchase documents took place on April 19, 2023. The properties were registered under the name of Vishal (Ajay) Virender Devgan, as Ajay Devgn is his screen name. An email has been sent to the actor's office for further information.

In 2021, Devgn purchased a bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, covering an area of 474.4 square meters, for ₹47.5 crore. He obtained a loan of ₹18.75 crore for this acquisition. The property is part of Kapole Cooperative Housing Society and was jointly transferred to Veena Virendra Devgan and Devgn.