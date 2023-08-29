comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 29 2023 13:41:38
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 860.25 -1.15%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 1.19%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 574.85 0.36%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,592.25 0.92%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.75 1.25%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Kajol buys office space worth 7.6 crore in Mumbai: Report
Back

Bollywood actor Kajol has purchased an office space worth 7.64 crore at Oshiwara in Mumbai. The property is located at the same building where her husband Ajay Devgn bought five flats for 45 crore, according to media reports. 

The ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge’ star has bought the flat with a carpet area of 194.67 sq m, situated in the Signature Building in Andheri West in Mumbai, the report said, adding that the agreement was concluded on July 28. 

In July, the renowned Bollywood actor, Ajay Devgn acquired five office units in Andheri West, Mumbai, for a total of 45.09 crore. The purchase details were revealed through documents obtained by CRE Matrix, a data analytics firm.

Located within Signature Building, Oshiwara, along Veera Desai Road, these office units span a combined area of 13,293 square feet. The seller of the units was Veer Savarkar Projects. 

Out of the five units, three of them, situated on the 16th floor, were valued at 30.35 crore, with a stamp duty payment of 1.82 crore. These units have a built-up area of 8,405 square feet. 

Additionally, Devgn also acquired two office units on the 17th floor, covering 4,893 square feet of built-up area, for 14.74 crore. The stamp duty paid for these units amounted to 88.44 lakh.

The registration of the two purchase documents took place on April 19, 2023. The properties were registered under the name of Vishal (Ajay) Virender Devgan, as Ajay Devgn is his screen name. An email has been sent to the actor's office for further information.

In 2021, Devgn purchased a bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, covering an area of 474.4 square meters, for 47.5 crore. He obtained a loan of 18.75 crore for this acquisition. The property is part of Kapole Cooperative Housing Society and was jointly transferred to Veena Virendra Devgan and Devgn. 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 12:27 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App