Kajol buys office space worth ₹7.6 crore in Mumbai: Report1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:27 PM IST
Bollywood actor Kajol buys office space worth ₹7.64 crore in Mumbai, in the same building as her husband Ajay Devgn's flats.
Bollywood actor Kajol has purchased an office space worth ₹7.64 crore at Oshiwara in Mumbai. The property is located at the same building where her husband Ajay Devgn bought five flats for ₹45 crore, according to media reports.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message