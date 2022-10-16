Kajol’s new film to release on 9 December

Kajol’s new film to release on 9 December1 min read . 01:16 PM IST
Actor Kajol’s new film Salaam Venky directed by Revathy will release in cinemas on 9 December. Kajol was last seen on the big screen in period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in 2020. She has since then appeared in Netflix original Tribhanga and a short film Devi.
Having made her screen debut in the 1992 film Bekhudi, Kajol was first noted for her performance in the 1993 commercially successful thriller Baazigar opposite Shah Rukh Khan. After starring in films such as Udhaar Ki Zindagi and Yeh Dillagi alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan and Karan Arjun, she came into her own with Aditya Chopra’s romance Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which ranks among the highest grossing Hindi films of all time.
In 1997, Kajol appeared in Minsara Kanavu, her first Tamil feature, followed by mystery film Gupt (1997), and romantic film Ishq, a box-office hit. In 1998, she played the leading lady in three romantic comedies, which were among the top-grossing Bollywood productions of the year — Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, besides playing dual roles in the drama Dushman.
She then appeared in Karan Johar’s ensemble melodrama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), and took a five-year hiatus from work, returning to play a blind Kashmiri girl in the romantic thriller Fanaa (2006). In the past decade, she is remembered for Johar’s drama My Name Is Khan, along with Shah Rukh Khan, family drama We Are Family, an adaption of the 1998 Hollywood film Stepmom, Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, Soundarya Rajnikanth’s Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, Pradeep Sarkar’s family drama Helicopter Eela and Tanhaji (2020), co-produced by and starring husband Ajay Devgn which released just before the pandemic to box office success.