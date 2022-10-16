Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / Industry / Media /  Kajol’s new film to release on 9 December

Kajol’s new film to release on 9 December

1 min read . 01:16 PM ISTLata Jha
Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy.

Actor Kajol’s new film Salaam Venky directed by Revathy will release in cinemas on 9 December

Actor Kajol’s new film Salaam Venky directed by Revathy will release in cinemas on 9 December. Kajol was last seen on the big screen in period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in 2020. She has since then appeared in Netflix original Tribhanga and a short film Devi.

Actor Kajol’s new film Salaam Venky directed by Revathy will release in cinemas on 9 December. Kajol was last seen on the big screen in period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in 2020. She has since then appeared in Netflix original Tribhanga and a short film Devi.

Having made her screen debut in the 1992 film Bekhudi, Kajol was first noted for her performance in the 1993 commercially successful thriller Baazigar opposite Shah Rukh Khan. After starring in films such as Udhaar Ki Zindagi and Yeh Dillagi alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan and Karan Arjun, she came into her own with Aditya Chopra’s romance Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which ranks among the highest grossing Hindi films of all time.

Having made her screen debut in the 1992 film Bekhudi, Kajol was first noted for her performance in the 1993 commercially successful thriller Baazigar opposite Shah Rukh Khan. After starring in films such as Udhaar Ki Zindagi and Yeh Dillagi alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan and Karan Arjun, she came into her own with Aditya Chopra’s romance Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which ranks among the highest grossing Hindi films of all time.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

In 1997, Kajol appeared in Minsara Kanavu, her first Tamil feature, followed by mystery film Gupt (1997), and romantic film Ishq, a box-office hit. In 1998, she played the leading lady in three romantic comedies, which were among the top-grossing Bollywood productions of the year — Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, besides playing dual roles in the drama Dushman.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

She then appeared in Karan Johar’s ensemble melodrama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), and took a five-year hiatus from work, returning to play a blind Kashmiri girl in the romantic thriller Fanaa (2006). In the past decade, she is remembered for Johar’s drama My Name Is Khan, along with Shah Rukh Khan, family drama We Are Family, an adaption of the 1998 Hollywood film Stepmom, Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, Soundarya Rajnikanth’s Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, Pradeep Sarkar’s family drama Helicopter Eela and Tanhaji (2020), co-produced by and starring husband Ajay Devgn which released just before the pandemic to box office success.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP