Kalki 2898 AD advance booking: The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan starrer movie's full-fledged advance ticket booking would start by Sunday evening (June 23) or Monday morning (June 24)

Kalki 2898 AD, the post-apocalyptic film starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, is set for a grand release on June 27, Thursday. The film, inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD, is making records in advance ticket bookings both in India and overseas.

Even as the full-fledged advance ticket booking for Kalki 2898 AD would start by Sunday evening or Monday morning, within a few minutes of advance booking going live the tickets worth (Rs) 50 lakh gross were sold in Bengaluru, according to a report by Koimoi.

"Even with limited places and shows, the film is displaying a crazy response. It is learned that within a few minutes of advance booking going live, the film sold tickets worth (Rs) 50 lakh gross in Bengaluru. The number of tickets sold has gone past 13,000," Koimoi report said.

Apart from Bengaluru, the film is also reportedly enjoying bumper response in other cities.

Overseas, Kalki 2898 AD is also getting a stupendous response in premiere pre sales.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter), Prathyangira Cinemas said: "RAMPAGE in TOP GEAR…..#Kalki2898AD total North America pre sales crossed $2.6 Million+."

“#Prabhas' game is going to be wild in the coming days," added Prathyangira Cinemas.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie has Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan and Rana Daggubati in key roles.

Kalki 2898 AD is slated to be released in theatres on 27 June 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD trailer The makers of Kalki 2898 AD had released second trailer of the film on Friday night.

The trailer begins with Amitabh Bachchan's character, Ashwathama, talking to Deepika Padukone's character, saying, “They say the whole universe resides within God. But God himself resides in your womb."

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli had lauded the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD.

Rajmouli on X on Saturday wrote: “Power packed trailer it is... Sets the right mood to watch the film FDFS. Amitabh ji, Darling (Prabhas), and Deepika's characters seem intriguing."

He also praised Kamal Haasan’s remarkable appearance in the trailer.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

