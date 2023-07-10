Actor Kamal Haasan will be seen in the new untitled film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. It is being directed by Nag Ashwin.

Indian movies are set to bring back the big multi-star films that were a hit until the 1980s to draw audiences back to the theatres. With few stars able to pack houses, filmmakers are creating mixed-star cast projects for wider acceptance.

While Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Jawan, along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi—both popular Tamil stars—Prabhas’ Salaar will feature Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. And Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

The trend seems to have gained ground post the release of Allu Arjun’s multilingual Pushpa: The Rise- Part One in December 2021, which saw Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil feature along with him. Trade experts say it is easier to secure funding for projects when multiple stars are on board, and each ensures their fan-base contributes to the box office.

The trend of multi-starrers was well-established in Hindi cinema in the 1970s and the ’80s, when stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Shashi Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha would often feature in films together. However, it began to dissipate in the 2000s when most stars felt they didn’t need another big name to justify high budgets and aid box office recovery.

Mega-budget projects necessitate multiple stars at the moment, the latest example having been thrown up by the Hollywood superhero flick Black Adam, which features several superhero characters. It had made over ₹48 crore in India.

Even blockbuster American franchises like Avengers bring multiple stars together, with the last film Endgame, remaining the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India at over ₹373 crore. While featuring several stars can add to the project’s costs, some actors agree to take a share in profits rather than a fat upfront fee to aid production.