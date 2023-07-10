Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer1 min read 10 Jul 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Indian movies are set to bring back the big multi-star films that were a hit until the 1980s to draw audiences back to the theatres. With few stars able to pack houses, filmmakers are creating mixed-star cast projects for wider acceptance.
Actor Kamal Haasan will be seen in the new untitled film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. It is being directed by Nag Ashwin.
