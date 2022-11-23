Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Media /  Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam to reunite for new film

Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam to reunite for new film

1 min read . 10:39 AM ISTLata Jha
Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam to reunite for new film (Photo: Twitter)

The two had earlier collaborated for Nayakan released in 1987. Haasan started his career as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil-language film Kalathur Kannamma, while Ratnam had started his career with Kannada film Pallavi Anu Pallav

Actor Kamal Haasan will reunite with director Mani Ratnam for a new film after their successful collaboration in Nayakan released in 1987. The new project has been scheduled for 2024.

Haasan started his career as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil-language film Kalathur Kannamma, for which he won the president’s gold medal. His breakthrough as a lead actor came in the 1975 drama Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K. Balachander. He won his first National Award for the film Moondram Pirai (1982). Over the years, he has been noted for his performances in K. Viswanath’s Swathi Muthyam (1986), Mani Ratnam’s Nayakan (1987), and S. Shankar’s Indian (1996) which also won him his second and third National film awards respectively. Since then, he has appeared in films including Hey Ram (2000), Virumaandi (2004), Dasavathaaram (2008) in which he played ten roles, Vishwaroopam (2013) and Vikram (2022) which were his own productions. Haasan has acted in over 230 films.

He has written many of his films, including Raja Paarvai, Apoorva Sagodharargal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Thevar Magan, Mahanadhi, Hey Ram, Aalavandhan, Anbe Sivam, Nala Damayanthi, Virumaandi, Dasavathaaram, Manmadan Ambu and Vishwaroopam. Haasan’s production company, Raaj Kamal Films International, has produced several of his films, and he has directed Chachi 420, Hey Ram, Virumaandi and Vishwaroopam.

Ratnam who started his career with Kannada film Pallavi Anu Pallavi, entered Tamil cinema with Pagal Nilavu (1985) starring Murali and Revathi in lead roles and Idaya Kovil, a romantic drama. In 1986, Ratnam directed Tamil romantic drama Mouna Ragam, starring Revathi and Mohan which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil that year and followed it with Nayakan starring Haasan in 1987, inspired by the 1972 American crime film, The Godfather, a huge box office success that brought him national recognition.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
