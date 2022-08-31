Actor Kamal Haasan will resume shooting for his next film Indian 2 after a two-year break. The vigilante action film directed by S. Shankar serves as a sequel to his 1996 hit Indian. Produced by Red Giant Movies and Lyca Productions, the film stars Haasan along with an ensemble cast of Gulshan Grover, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

Indian 2 was announced in September 2017. The shooting was halted following an accident on the sets in February 2020, leading to the death of a few crew members. Production had been suspended since then owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, budget overruns and legal disputes, due to other commitments of the cast and crew.

Haasan started his career as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil-language film Kalathur Kannamma, for which he won the President’s Gold Medal. His breakthrough as a lead actor came in the 1975 drama Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K. Balachander. He won his first National Award for the film Moondram Pirai (1982). Over the years, he has been noted for his performances in K. Viswanath’s Swathi Muthyam (1986), Mani Ratnam’s Nayakan (1987), and S. Shankar’s Indian (1996) which also won him his second and third National film awards respectively. Since then he has appeared in films including Hey Ram (2000), Virumaandi (2004), Dasavathaaram (2008) in which he played ten roles, Vishwaroopam (2013) and Vikram (2022) which were his own productions. Haasan has acted in over 230 films.

He has written many of his films, including Raja Paarvai, Apoorva Sagodharargal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Thevar Magan, Mahanadhi, Hey Ram, Aalavandhan, Anbe Sivam, Nala Damayanthi, Virumaandi, Dasavathaaram, Manmadan Ambu and Vishwaroopam. Haasan’s production company, Raaj Kamal Films International, has produced several of his films, and he has directed Chachi 420, Hey Ram, Virumaandi and Vishwaroopam.