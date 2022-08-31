Kamal Haasan resumes next film ‘Indian 2’1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 10:30 AM IST
Indian 2 was announced in September 2017 but shooting was halted since, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues.
Actor Kamal Haasan will resume shooting for his next film Indian 2 after a two-year break. The vigilante action film directed by S. Shankar serves as a sequel to his 1996 hit Indian. Produced by Red Giant Movies and Lyca Productions, the film stars Haasan along with an ensemble cast of Gulshan Grover, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.