Kamal Haasan resumes next film ‘Indian 2’

Haasan started his career as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil-language film Kalathur Kannamma, for which he won the President’s Gold Medal. His breakthrough as a lead actor came in the 1975 drama Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K. Balachander. He won his first National Award for the film Moondram Pirai (1982). Over the years, he has been noted for his performances in K. Viswanath’s Swathi Muthyam (1986), Mani Ratnam’s Nayakan (1987), and S. Shankar’s Indian (1996) which also won him his second and third National film awards respectively. Since then he has appeared in films including Hey Ram (2000), Virumaandi (2004), Dasavathaaram (2008) in which he played ten roles, Vishwaroopam (2013) and Vikram (2022) which were his own productions. Haasan has acted in over 230 films.

