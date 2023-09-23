Kamal Haasan’s ‘Nayakan’ to re-release in cinemas1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Movie theatres are re-releasing old hits, and curating special screenings on birth anniversaries of popular yesteryear stars to bring audiences back to the cinemas as many new films are failing to draw audiences.
New Delhi: Kamal Haasan-starrer Nayakan directed by Mani Ratnam, will re-release in cinemas for the star’s birthday on 3 November. The 1987 crime drama also features Saranya and Karthika, with Janagaraj, Vijayan, M. V. Vasudeva Rao, Delhi Ganesh, Nizhalgal Ravi, Nassar and Tara in supporting roles. It is loosely based on the life of the Bombay underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar and the American film The Godfather (1972).