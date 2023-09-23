Kamal Haasan’s ‘Nayakan’ to re-release in cinemas

Movie theatres are re-releasing old hits, and curating special screenings on birth anniversaries of popular yesteryear stars to bring audiences back to the cinemas as many new films are failing to draw audiences.

New Delhi: Kamal Haasan-starrer Nayakan directed by Mani Ratnam, will re-release in cinemas for the star’s birthday on 3 November. The 1987 crime drama also features Saranya and Karthika, with Janagaraj, Vijayan, M. V. Vasudeva Rao, Delhi Ganesh, Nizhalgal Ravi, Nassar and Tara in supporting roles. It is loosely based on the life of the Bombay underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar and the American film The Godfather (1972). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multiplex chains INOX and PVR said they’d seen positive response to the Amitabh Bachchan festival organized for the actor’s 80th birthday last October, Dilip Kumar’s 100th birth anniversary in December, as well as Rajnikanth’s birthday, besides a special screening of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While older hits, especially of south Indian stars, would be re-released in cinemas even in pre-covid times, the strategy gained more traction recently with 50-60 halls across metros screening old films for a period of four to five days.

According to industry insiders, a dash of nostalgia helps the films grab eyeballs despite being on streaming platforms.

“We have organised screenings of old hit films in the past, too, but it was done on a limited scale, so was not as viable. Since the Amitabh Bachchan festival though, the response from audiences has been overwhelming. It also has to do with the fact that we have been able to increase the number of screens and properties, as a result of which marketing has been viable," Rajendar Singh Jyala, chief programming officer, INOX Leisure had said in an earlier interview. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All these films are available on streaming platforms, but nostalgia has a big role to play in watching them on the big screen, Jyala had said. INOX will continue to seek opportunities around special occasions in the lives of yesteryear stars.

