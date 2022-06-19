Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ crosses ₹360 crore2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2022, 11:59 AM IST
- Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, the film stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Action film Vikram starring Kamal Haasan has crossed the ₹360 crore mark worldwide within 16 days of theatrical release. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, the film stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.