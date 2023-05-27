Kamal Haasan terms ‘The Kerala Story’ propagandist, says 'I am against. . .'2 min read 27 May 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Kamal Haasan said, 'The Kerala Story', said, 'I told you, it's a propaganda film that I am against. It's not enough if you write true story just at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true and that is not true'
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has reacted to the controversy surrounding ‘The Kerala Story’ movie. The actor is in Abu Dhabi to receive the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at IIFA 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×