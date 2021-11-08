NEW DELHI: Lotus Media Entertainment has announced that actor Kamal Haasan has partnered with Fantico, a licensed digital collectibles platform, to exclusively launch his digital avatars. The actor's non-fungible tokens or NFTs will debut in the metaverse where Fantico will launch a game based on the film star.

Metaverse, a network of virtual communities where people can interact with each other in the form of their own digital avatars, is where Haasan's avatar will be available on www.kamal.fantico.io. In the metaverse, digital objects and virtual avatars interact for business, education and entertainment.

This will give an opportunity to his fans globally to interact with him through his digital avatar. They can also buy memorabilia and souvenirs related to the actor, said the company.

The platform said it will first launch a list of NFTs which will bring his fans closer to him. "Kamal Haasan has been a pioneer in experimenting with both his looks and his genres of films and relied heavily on technology for them. It is only natural that he makes his presence felt in the virtual world which is expected to be the future of entertainment," said Fantico in a statement.

Kamal Haasan said, “I am excited to explore the emerging intersection of the digital and physical world which is now becoming popularly known as metaverse. My life's journey of over six decades has blurred the distinction between my personal and professional life and will be my offering for this metaverse."

Abhayanand Singh, founder, Fantico, added, “This will be the first of its kind in India. To have a legend like Kamal Haasan on our platform will only set the trend for more creators to adapt to the future of fan engagement."

Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan are among the first few stars to have launched their NFTs in India amid the global craze that first began in 2015. Recently, Bachchan’s exclusive NFT collection was auctioned for $9,66,000 (around ₹7.18 crore) on BeyondLife.club, the highest NFTs auctioned In India, the company said. While his 'Madhushala' collection crossed a total of ₹5.5 crore worth of bids, the 5,000 LootBox NFTs were sold within an hour of it going live.

