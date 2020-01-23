NEW DELHI : Actor Kangana Ranaut has been the subject of much social media criticism for her comment on lawyer Indira Jaysing urging the 16 December rape victim Jyoti Singh’s family to forgive the convicts.

At a press conference to promote her upcoming comedy drama Panga, Ranaut was asked for a comment on the case to which she said the convicts should be hanged publicly. Earlier, senior lawyer Indira Jaising had urged Singh’s mother Asha Devi to forgive the perpetrators like Sonia Gandhi forgave her husband's killer.

"While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against the death penalty," Jaysing wrote on Twitter.

When asked to comment on Jaysing’s statement, Ranaut had voted strongly in favour of death penalty.

"She should be kept in jail along with the convicts. How can these women pity the convicts? It is these kinds of women who give birth to such monsters," she had said referring to Jaysing.

Some users of the micro-blogging site have spoken up against what they term as Ranaut’s insensitive comment.

“This is exactly what's called rape culture - Kangana Ranaut wishing for the veteran feminist crusader for women's rights Indira Jaysing to face the same fate as Jyoti Singh," Kavita Krishnan, secretary of the All India Progressive Women's Association tweeted.

“Folks, listen up. If you think it's OK to wish rape and gang rape as punishment for women you disagree with, you are part of the problem, you are promoting rape culture. Kangana, here's looking at you - you are promoting rape culture, shame on you," she added.

Others though call it an act of fearlessness and conviction.

“Every time I hear Kangana Ranaut speak on issues of national interest, my respect for her and hatred for the rest of Bloodywood grows manifold. What a fearless woman," another user said.

The actor who has a film releasing this Friday, had been in the news a few days ago for her response to actor Saif Ali Khan saying there was no concept of India till the British gave it one.

“If there was no Bharat then what was Mahabharat? That 5,000-year-old text that was written, what was it?" Ranaut had said.