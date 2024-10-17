Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ gets censor certificate, to announce release date soon

Bollywood actor and politician Kangana Ranaut on Thursday announced that her film, Emergency, was finally cleared by the Censor Board of Film Certification for screening, and the release date would be announced soon

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published17 Oct 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ gets censor certificate, to announce release date soon
Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ gets censor certificate, to announce release date soon

Bollywood actor and politician Kangana Ranaut on Thursday announced that her film, Emergency, was finally cleared by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for screening, and the release date would be announced soon.

The Queen fame also thanked her fans and well-wishers for their support and love.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Mandi MP posted, “We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support.” 

It is important to note that the Emergency was scheduled to be released in theatres across the country on September 6. Later the makers of the movie had to postpone the release date as it could not get clearance certificate from the Censor Board of Film Certification, which is important for the public screening of the movies in India.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut pens cryptic post on destruction of ‘women-centric films’

Last month September, Kangana Ranaut, in an interview with ANI, said, "I know how I made this film... I did not get any support from the film industry. It's made on a huge budget. I along with Zee and other partners created Emergency, and now with the release delay, everyone is bearing a huge loss. Delay release is a loss for all. I think the Censor Board should take the responsibility to release this film at the earliest."

According to news agency PTI the movie was embroiled in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, accused it of misrepresenting the community and getting facts wrong. Ranaut had accused the film body of stalling certification to delay the release.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut’s new remarks on Mahatma Gandhi sparks row, ‘Dhanye hai…’

As per India Today the decision comes days after Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the production firms backing the film, reportedly agreed to make all the modifications and deletions as suggested by the CBFC. Last month, the CBFC told the Bombay High Court that Ranaut had agreed to the cuts suggested by the board in the movie.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut agrees to cut to Emergency movie: CBFC tells Bombay HC

The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryMediaKangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ gets censor certificate, to announce release date soon

