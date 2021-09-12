Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalaivii’ starts slow at the box office

NEW DELHI : Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivii has started slow at the box office in India, making around ₹1.25 crore on its first day, according to trade website Box Office India. Nearly ₹80 lakh of this came from Tamil Nadu alone, unsurprising since the film is based on the life of actor-politician J.Jayalalithaa. Without a release for its Hindi version in national multiplex chains such as PVR, INOX and Cinepolis in north India, the film made about ₹20 lakh- ₹25 lakh in Hindi circuits such as Delhi NCR (National Capital Region), Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The film did not manage to grab too many eyeballs in the Telugu-speaking markets where a local film Seetimaarr, starring Gopichand and Tamannaah has managed opening day earnings of around ₹4 crore, the highest first-day figure for a film in India since the reopening of cinemas in July after the second wave started ebbing in June.

Film trade experts, however, say the film could easily recover its investment and make profits given that it has already sold the digital streaming rights for all languages for around ₹55 crore. While the Hindi film rights went to Netflix, the Tamil and Telugu versions were bought by Amazon Prime Video. National multiplex chains, which are playing the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film. have been at loggerheads with the producers who have agreed to an OTT (over-the-top) premiere for the Hindi version on Netflix within 14 days. They are screening the Tamil and Telugu versions as it will stream on Amazon Prime Video only after four weeks.

A wider Hindi release for the film would have anyway not served the producers well with cinemas in Maharashtra, that contributes about 30% to overall Hindi film box office, not having been granted permits to reopen. The underwhelming box office collections of Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom that could end its theatrical run with about ₹30 crore, is a major reason for many film-makers not locking dates for Hindi theatrical releases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.