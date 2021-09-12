Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalaivii’ starts slow at the box office

Film trade experts, however, say the film could easily recover its investment and make profits given that it has already sold the digital streaming rights for all languages for around ₹55 crore. While the Hindi film rights went to Netflix, the Tamil and Telugu versions were bought by Amazon Prime Video. National multiplex chains, which are playing the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film. have been at loggerheads with the producers who have agreed to an OTT (over-the-top) premiere for the Hindi version on Netflix within 14 days. They are screening the Tamil and Telugu versions as it will stream on Amazon Prime Video only after four weeks.