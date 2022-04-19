Actor Kangana Ranaut’s next film Dhaakad will release in theatres on 20 May. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the spy thriller also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

Ranaut made her feature film debut in the 2006 thriller Gangster, which she followed with emotionally intense characters in dramas such as Woh Lamhe (2006), Life in a... Metro (2007) and Fashion (2008). For the last of these, she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Ranaut then appeared in a spate of commercially successful films including Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009) and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010) but eventually came into her own with a comic role in Tanu Weds Manu (2011) directed by Aanand L.Rai. She also broke out with Vikas Bahl’s comedy drama Queen (2014) and a dual role in the comedy sequel Tanu Weds Manu: Returns (2015), which was the biggest-earning female-led Hindi film at the time.

After a number of commercial failures like Katti Batti (2015), Simran (2017) and Rangoon (2017), she portrayed the titular warrior in her co-directorial venture, the biopic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), followed by a role as a kabbadi player in the sports film Panga (2020). She was awarded a fourth National Film Award for these two performances. She was last seen playing the role of actor politician Jayalalithaa in the biopic Thalaivii (2021).

In 2020, Ranaut launched her own production company named Manikarnika Films under which she works as director and producer.

Ranaut will next portray an Indian Air Force pilot in Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas, Indira Gandhi in her second directorial project, Emergency, and the Hindu goddess Sita in Alaukik Desai’s The Incarnation: Sita. She will also produce black comedy Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.