Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Dhaakad’ to release on 20 May

After a number of commercial failures like Katti Batti (2015), Simran (2017) and Rangoon (2017), she portrayed the titular warrior in her co-directorial venture, the biopic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), followed by a role as a kabbadi player in the sports film Panga (2020). She was awarded a fourth National Film Award for these two performances. She was last seen playing the role of actor politician Jayalalithaa in the biopic Thalaivii (2021).