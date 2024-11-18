Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut starrer controversial biopic film 'Emergency' has finally received a new release date after several delays. It was supposed to premiere on 14 June 2024, but now will be released in January 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film is a high-budget portrayal of one of the most controversial events in Indian history. The movie is a biopic on one of the most iconic leaders of all time—India's first woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

Kangana Ranaut has released an announcement regarding the film via social media platform X. She also announced that the film will officially release on 17 January 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She wrote on X, “17th January 2025 – The epic saga of the nation’s most powerful woman and the moment that altered India’s destiny. #Emergency – Unveils Only in cinemas on 17.01.2025! @KanganaTeam @AnupamPKher #SatishKaushik @shreyastalpade1 #MahimaChaudhry @milindrunning #VishakNair @nishantpitti #UmeshKrBansal @ZeeStudios_ @zeecinema @ZeeMusicCompany @MrSheetalsharma #AkshtRanaut @writish @gvprakash @manojmuntashir @sanchitbalhara@ankitbalhara #SamirKhurana #WasiqKhan #AbhineetSinghRajput #RakeshYadav #AjayRai #TheCastingStation #DhananjayPrajapati @lizzi_zeiss #DavidMalinowski #OmShankarBhagat #DarshanPandya"

In the movie, Kangana Ranaut not only acts but also serves as director, writer, and producer.

The starcast includes Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the movie, Shreyas Talpade portrays Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher plays Jayaprakash Narayan, while the late actor Satish Kaushik is seen in the role of former Deputy Prime Minister of India Jagjivan Ram.

Rescheduled dates: First set to release in October–November 2023, the film was later rescheduled to 14 June 2024. However, citing the Lok Sabha elections, the movie was postponed again for 6 September 2024.

After a cut by one minute in the entire length, the movie now has a runtime of 146 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}