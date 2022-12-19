Kangana Ranaut to star in new film ‘Chandramukhi 2’1 min read . 12:51 PM IST
It is a sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2005 horror comedy Chandramukhi and will be helmed by original director P. Vasu
It is a sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2005 horror comedy Chandramukhi and will be helmed by original director P. Vasu
Kangana Ranaut will star in Chandramukhi 2, a sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2005 horror comedy Chandramukhi. The film will be helmed by original director P. Vasu.
Kangana Ranaut will star in Chandramukhi 2, a sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2005 horror comedy Chandramukhi. The film will be helmed by original director P. Vasu.
Ranaut made her film debut in the 2006 thriller Gangster and has received praise for portraying emotionally intense characters in dramas like Woh Lamhe... (2006), Life in a... Metro (2007) and Fashion (2008). For the last of these, she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. She has appeared in commercially successful films like Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009) and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010) besides a comic role in Tanu Weds Manu (2011) directed by Aanand L.Rai.
Ranaut made her film debut in the 2006 thriller Gangster and has received praise for portraying emotionally intense characters in dramas like Woh Lamhe... (2006), Life in a... Metro (2007) and Fashion (2008). For the last of these, she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. She has appeared in commercially successful films like Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009) and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010) besides a comic role in Tanu Weds Manu (2011) directed by Aanand L.Rai.
Ranaut followed the success of Tanu Weds Manu by starring in a series of brief, glamorous roles in four other films of 2011: Game, Double Dhamaal, Rascals and Miley Naa Miley Hum. She found some success later in 2013 for her portrayal a shapeshifting mutant in Rakesh Roshan’s science fiction film Krrish 3, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Vivek Oberoi.
In 2014, Ranaut came into her own when she featured in the coming-of-age dramedy Queen directed by Vikas Bahl. The following year, she starred in Tanu Weds Manu: Returns (2015), a sequel to Tanu Weds Manu, in which she portrayed dual roles, another box office success. She also appeared in the romantic comedies I Love NY (a production delayed since 2013) and Nikkhil Advani’s Katti Batti, both of which failed at the box office.
Ranaut then starred as Julia, a 1940s heroine and stunt-woman in Vishal Bhardwaj’s romance Rangoon (2017), modelled on the actress Fearless Nadia, and Simran, a crime comedy directed by Hansal Mehta.
In 2020, Ranaut launched her own production company named Manikarnika Films under which she works as director and producer.