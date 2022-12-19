Kangana Ranaut to star in new film ‘Chandramukhi 2’

Ranaut made her film debut in the 2006 thriller Gangster and has received praise for portraying emotionally intense characters in dramas like Woh Lamhe... (2006), Life in a... Metro (2007) and Fashion (2008). For the last of these, she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. She has appeared in commercially successful films like Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009) and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010) besides a comic role in Tanu Weds Manu (2011) directed by Aanand L.Rai.