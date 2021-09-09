Kangana’s ‘Thalaivii’ set for profit even as multiplexes refuse Hindi release

Additionally, the film will make box office revenue with its release in nearly 1,000-1,200 theatres -- both single screen and multiplexes -- on 10 September. Film trade experts expect the film to do well in southern states as it is based on the life of popular actor-politician J. Jayalalithaa. The southern market has supported Telugu films after the second wave and will see the Tamil market opening this week. This could bring in close to Rs. 20 crore for the film given the current restrictions on theatre occupancy and show timings.