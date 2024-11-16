‘Kanguva’ OTT release date: When and where to watch, plot, starcast and more

Tamil superstar Suriya's latest action-packed fantasy film, 'Kanguva', hit the silver screen on 14 November and had a massive impact on the box office.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, 'Kanguva' is high-budget epic fantasy adventure marking Suriya's return to the big screen after a gap of two years. In the movie Suriya features in a dual role.

Apart from Suriya, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has been introduced in the Tamil cinema for the first time. Both audiences and critics are celebrating the film's action-packed narrative and captivating visuals.

Now, considering the popularity of Suriya and Bobby Deol, there are millions of their fans eagerly awaiting Kanguva's OTT release.

When and where to watch 'Kanguva'? Multiple reports claim Prime Video might have acquired the OTT rights to Kanguva for ₹100 crore. The Suriya-starrer and Siruthai Siva-directed movie is expected to be released on the streaming platform approximately eight weeks after its theatrical premiere.

Also Read | Tamil cinema eyes Hindi heartland as Kanguva leads a new marketing wave

While some reports also claim that the movie may be released on the OTT platform by Pongal, in multiple languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, English, Spanish and French.

Cast and crew of 'Kanguva': The Siruthai Siva-directed movie stars Suriya in the lead role, Bobby Deol playing the primary antagonist and Disha Patani as female lead. Supporting actor include Natarajan Subramaniam, K S Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley and more.

Among others, the film has been produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations. Devi Sri Prasad has given the music, while Vetri Palanisamy has led the cinematography.