SURAJ More Information

Kannada actor Suraj Kumar aka Dhruvan has lost one of his legs after a major accident. His right leg below the knee had to be amputated after he met with a major bike accident that occurred on Saturday at Mysuru-Gundluper highway near Bengaluru.

As per reports,, Suraj Kumar's two-wheeler collided with a tipper lorry.

Suraj Kumar was returning from Ooty on his bike. In a bid to overtake a tractor, around 4 pm, the actor lost control of his bike and he rammed into a tipper lorry near Hirikati Gate in Gundluper taluk.

After the accident he was taken to Manipal Hospital in Mysuru.

In a report, The Indian Express quoted a police officer as saying, “Suraj was returning from Ooty on his bike. His right leg came under the wheels of a tipper lorry and was totally crushed. He was shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru where he is presently being treated."

The 24-year-old actor, son of film producer S.A. Srinivas, was at the cusp of making his acting debut.

He had previously served as an assistant director in movies like Airavatha and Tharak.

According to media reports, the actor was working on a film named Ratham alongside Malayali actress Priya Prakash Varrier.

As per media reports,

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar – son of legendary Kannada superstar Dr Rajkumar – and his wife Geetha were among those who visited the actor at the hospital. The Rajkumar family and Suraj are related as the budding actor is Dr Rajkumar's wife Parvathamma's nephew.

Suraj Kumar was supposed to make his debut with Raghu Kovi’s film but it got shelved. Another project that he was a part of titled Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramathma also couldn’t see the light of day.