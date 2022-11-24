Kannada hit ‘Kantara’ to stream on Amazon Prime Video

There are two aspects to the Kannada industry widening its horizons, trade experts say. The first being that audiences have been exposed to a lot more information and content with the rapid growth of OTT platforms and multiplexes are cashing in on the same and utilizing their full potential to schedule different films as per customer needs and wants. Secondly, films like KGF 2 and Vikrant Rona are high on mass appeal and are being dubbed in multiple languages to be able to reach a larger audience, the ultimate aim being to collect better at the box office and attain higher footfalls.