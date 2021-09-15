Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep announces new release for Dusshera

NEW DELHI: Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep has announced his next film, Kotigobba 3, for the Dussehra weekend. The thriller, directed by Shiva Karthik, also stars Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, and P. Ravi Shankar in prominent roles.

To be sure, south Indian language films have taken the lead in locking release dates after the second covid wave. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha is slated for Christmas along with Telugu star Allu Arjun’s multilingual action flick Pushpa, for Diwali Rajinikanth’s Annatthe clashes with Telugu film Ghani, and three major Telugu language star vehicles, including Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam and Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak, are scheduled for Sankranthi in January.

Having begun his film career with a 1997 film called Thayavva, Sudeep first gained recognition for a lead role in director Sunil Kumar Desai’s Sparsha (1999). His performance in 2001 romantic action film Huchcha helped him break out further, which he followed up with a Bollywood debut in 2008 with Ram Gopal Varma’s horror film Phoonk, besides featuring in his other movies such as Rann, Phoonk 2 and Rakta Charitra.

Sudeep made his debut in Telugu cinema in 2012, with Baahubali director S. S. Rajamouli's Eega, a fantasy film in which he played an industrialist who falls for an NGO worker (played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu) and kills her lover, who returns to haunt him in the form of a housefly. The film that won the actor several accolades was followed by psychological action thriller Bachchan and action flick Varadanayaka in 2013. In 2015 he starred in Ranna, a remake of the Telugu film, Attarintiki Daredi and played a cameo role as a Persian arms trader in Baahubali: The Beginning, the first instalment of the iconic franchise directed by S. S. Rajamouli, also the year's highest-grossing film.

In 2019, Sudeep was seen as the antagonist in Hindi film Dabangg 3 alongside Salman Khan.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.