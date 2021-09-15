Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep announces new release for Dusshera

Sudeep made his debut in Telugu cinema in 2012, with Baahubali director S. S. Rajamouli's Eega, a fantasy film in which he played an industrialist who falls for an NGO worker (played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu) and kills her lover, who returns to haunt him in the form of a housefly. The film that won the actor several accolades was followed by psychological action thriller Bachchan and action flick Varadanayaka in 2013. In 2015 he starred in Ranna, a remake of the Telugu film, Attarintiki Daredi and played a cameo role as a Persian arms trader in Baahubali: The Beginning, the first instalment of the iconic franchise directed by S. S. Rajamouli, also the year's highest-grossing film.

