Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep has announced that his latest film titled Vikrant Rona will release on 28 July in 2D and 3D formats. The fantasy action adventure thriller directed by Anup Bhandari features Nirup Bhandari and debutante Neetha Ashok in the lead roles.

In 2019, Sudeep was seen as the antagonist in Hindi film Dabangg 3 alongside Salman Khan.

Having begun his film career in 1997 with Thayavva, Sudeep first gained recognition for a lead role in director Sunil Kumar Desai’s Sparsha (1999). His performance in 2001 romantic action film Huchcha helped him break out further, which he followed up with a Bollywood debut in 2008 with Ram Gopal Varma’s horror film Phoonk, besides featuring in his other movies such as Rann, Phoonk 2 and Rakta Charitra.

Sudeep made his debut in Telugu cinema in 2012, with Baahubali director S. S. Rajamouli’s Eega, a fantasy film in which he played an industrialist who falls for an NGO worker (played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu) and kills her lover, who returns to haunt him in the form of a housefly. The film that won the actor several accolades was followed by psychological action thriller Bachchan and action flick Varadanayaka in 2013. In 2015 he starred in Ranna, a remake of the Telugu film Attarintiki Daredi and played a cameo role as a Persian arms trader in Baahubali: The Beginning.

The actor who has directed Kannada films like My Autograph, No 73, Shanthi Nivasa, Veera Madakari, Just Math Mathalli, Kempe Gowda and Maanikya, also owns a film production company named Kiccha Creations. He hosts the Kannada version of reality television show Bigg Boss and is the captain of Karnataka Bulldozers cricket team that competes in the Celebrity Cricket League.