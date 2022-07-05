Kannada star Sudeep to release new film on 28 July1 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 10:52 AM IST
Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep has announced that his latest film titled Vikrant Rona will release on 28 July in 2D and 3D formats. The fantasy action adventure thriller directed by Anup Bhandari features Nirup Bhandari and debutante Neetha Ashok in the lead roles.