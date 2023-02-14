‘Kantara’ makers announce prequel
The film had made nearly Rs. 80 crore with its Hindi version alone, and also beat the Rs. 44 crore made by action film KGF- Chapter 1 in 2018
Hombale Films, the makers of Kannada language hit Kantara, have announced a prequel to the movie. The film had made nearly Rs. 80 crore with its Hindi version alone, and also beat the Rs. 44 crore made by action film KGF- Chapter 1 in 2018. The latter was the first Kannada film to penetrate the Hindi-speaking market.
