Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >Kapil Sharma heading to Netflix for his digital debut
Kapil Sharma and his new game show ‘Family Time With Kapil Sharma’ bring families together, says Sony Entertainment Television. Photo: HT

Kapil Sharma heading to Netflix for his digital debut

1 min read . 11:24 AM IST PTI

Sharma said he is looking forward to his first-ever association with Netflix.

Popular comic and TV show host Kapil Sharma is heading to Netflix for his digital debut.

Popular comic and TV show host Kapil Sharma is heading to Netflix for his digital debut.

Though it is unclear whether the project is a comedy special, series or film, it will premiere on the streamer in 2021 across 190 countries.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Though it is unclear whether the project is a comedy special, series or film, it will premiere on the streamer in 2021 across 190 countries.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read: India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

Sharma said he is looking forward to his first-ever association with Netflix.

"2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity," the 39-year-old comic said in a statement.

"I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn't have their number," he quipped.

Sharma said the project is close to his heart, adding "I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.