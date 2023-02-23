Amazon Prime Video’s new co-production with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, will release in cinemas on 25 August. The untitled venture has been directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. The film will also feature Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles.

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer is the second theatrical co-production that Prime Video has partnered with Dharma Productions on, after Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha. The streaming service had earlier co-produced Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu.

“Our aim is to serve our diverse customers in India with local stories that they can enjoy on any screen of their choice. We are committed to the growth of the Indian film industry and our recent foray into co-productions is a perfect example of this,“ Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video, APAC had said in an earlier statement. “Our association with Dharma for theatrical co-productions is a perfect extension of our existing deep association that includes licensed movies, direct-to-service premieres and Indian Originals across both series and films," Gandhi had added.

Johar had said direct-to-service premieres of films like Shershaah and Gehraiyaan, as well OTT premieres of theatrical ventures when they released on streaming are testament to the strength of Dharma’s association with Prime Video. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with them across the spectrum of storytelling – licensing, original series, original movies and now theatrical co-productions,“ Johar had said in a statement. Manish Menghani, director – content licensing, Prime Video, India, had said the step of foraying deeper into theatrical co-productions will serve to strengthen the company’s partnership and collective commitment to bringing the best content to customers, across the world. “We are excited to work with the best creative voices in the country to co-create stories that leave an everlasting impression on the viewers," Menghani had said in a statement.