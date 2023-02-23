Karan Johar and Amazon Prime’s new co-production to release on 25 August
The untitled venture has been directed by Anand Tiwari and will feature Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles.
Amazon Prime Video’s new co-production with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, will release in cinemas on 25 August. The untitled venture has been directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. The film will also feature Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles.
